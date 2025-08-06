Unsafe Lane Change Leads To DWI Charge For Morristown Woman: Denville PD

At 2:34 a.m., officers observed a vehicle making an unsafe lane change while traveling westbound on Route 10, Denville police said.

During a traffic stop, the driver, Faith Altiner, exhibited signs of impairment, police said. Altiner failed several field sobriety tests and was placed under arrest for suspicion of driving while intoxicated, police said.

Altiner was also charged with careless driving, reckless driving and unsafe lane change, police said.

