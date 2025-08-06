Fog/Mist 72°

Unsafe Lane Change Leads To DWI Charge For Morristown Woman: Denville PD

A 36-year-old Morristown woman was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated in Denville on Sunday, Aug. 3, authorities said.

Denville police

 Photo Credit: Denville Township PD Facebook
Sam Barron

At 2:34 a.m., officers observed a vehicle making an unsafe lane change while traveling westbound on Route 10, Denville police said.

During a traffic stop, the driver, Faith Altiner, exhibited signs of impairment, police said. Altiner failed several field sobriety tests and was placed under arrest for suspicion of driving while intoxicated, police said.

Altiner was also charged with careless driving, reckless driving and unsafe lane change, police said.

