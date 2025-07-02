Two Found Unconscious With Dog In Vehicle Outside Supermarket: Denville PD

On Thursday, June 26, at 2:47 p.m., an ambulance was flagged down by a pedestrian in the ACME parking lot at 125 East Main St, after two people appeared to be unconscious inside a parked vehicle, Denville police said.

Officers were able to awaken the two occupants and observed suspected narcotics inside the vehicle, police said. The duo were identified as Brandy Teabo, an East Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania resident and Kyle Wolf, a 29-year-old Blairstown resident, police said.

Teabo and Wolf had ingested narcotics prior to arriving at ACME and a further search of the vehicle resulted in the recovery of suspected narcotics and paraphernalia, police said.

A dog was located inside of the vehicle and was turned over to animal control, police said.

Teabo was charged with driving while under the influence of liquor and/or drugs and issued several motor vehicle summonses, police said. Wolf had an outstanding warrant out for his arrest in Fairfield, police said.

