Two Busted For Drugs After 'Nodding Off' In Vehicle: Denville PD

Officers responded to the parking lot of the ACME Supermarket at 125 Main St. and found a vehicle with its engine running, door open and two occupants "nodding off," Denville police said.

Inside the vehicle, police said they found multiple containers containing methamphetamine, multiple bundles of heroin, a glass pipe, and drug paraphernalia found on scene. William Churchwell, a 42-year-old Newton resident and Jessica Russo, a 36-year-old East Stroudsburg resident, were arrested and charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance, being under the influence of a controlled dangerous substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and operating a vehicle while in possession of illegal narcotics, police said.

Churchwell and Russo were both transported to Morris County Correctional Facility pending a future court date.

