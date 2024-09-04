A Few Clouds 59°

Two Busted For Drugs After 'Nodding Off' In Vehicle: Denville PD

Two people were arrested and charged with drug possession after being found sleeping inside a vehicle in the parking lot of a supermarket in Denville on Sunday, Sept. 1, authorities said.

 Photo Credit: Denville Township Police Department
Officers responded to the parking lot of the ACME Supermarket at 125 Main St. and found a vehicle with its engine running, door open and two occupants "nodding off," Denville police said.

Inside the vehicle, police  said they found  multiple containers containing methamphetamine, multiple bundles of heroin, a glass pipe, and drug paraphernalia found on scene. William Churchwell, a 42-year-old Newton resident and Jessica Russo, a 36-year-old East Stroudsburg resident, were arrested and charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance, being under the influence of a controlled dangerous substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and operating a vehicle while in possession of illegal narcotics, police said.

Churchwell and Russo were both transported to Morris County Correctional Facility pending a future court date.

