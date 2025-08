On Saturday, Aug. 2 at 10:26 p.m., officers responded to a crash on Old Beach Glen Road and determined the driver, Henilkumar Patel, was operating the vehicle while intoxicated, Denville police said.

Patel is charged with driving while intoxicated, reckless driving and careless driving, police said. He was released pending a court appearance, police said.

