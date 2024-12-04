Clear 19°

Man Parked Car In Front Of Driveway, Fell Asleep, Busted For DWI: Denville PD

A 42-year-old Rockaway man was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated after he was found sleeping in his car in Denville on Thursday, Nov. 21, authorities said.

Denville Township Police

 Photo Credit: Denville Township Police Department
Sam Barron

At 6:15 p.m., officers responded to a 911 call about a car parked in front of a residence on Second Avenue with an unresponsive man in the driver's seat, Denville police said. Police found Edwin Sanchez-Laos sleeping in the driver's seat of his vehicle while illegally parked in front of the driveway, authorities said.

Sanchez-Laos was determined to be under the influence of alcohol and failed field sobriety tests, police said.

He was charged with DWI, reckless driving and improper parking in front of a driveway, police said.

