Man Parked Car In Front Of Driveway, Fell Asleep, Busted For DWI: Denville PD

At 6:15 p.m., officers responded to a 911 call about a car parked in front of a residence on Second Avenue with an unresponsive man in the driver's seat, Denville police said. Police found Edwin Sanchez-Laos sleeping in the driver's seat of his vehicle while illegally parked in front of the driveway, authorities said.

Sanchez-Laos was determined to be under the influence of alcohol and failed field sobriety tests, police said.

He was charged with DWI, reckless driving and improper parking in front of a driveway, police said.

