Man Gave Fake Name, Had Drugs, Outstanding Warrants During Denville Traffic Stop: Police

At 11:15 a.m., officers pulled over a vehicle on Route 53 South for multiple equipment violations, Denville police said in a release. During the stop, officers discovered the driver of the vehicle, Edwin Wendlocher, possessed a controlled dangerous substance, drug paraphernalia and Wendocher gave the officer a false name, police said.

Wendlocher was arrested and transported back to police headquarters where he was processed and charged with hindering apprehension, possession of a controlled dangerous substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, police said. Wendlocher had two warrants out for his arrest from Middlesex County. He was lodged in the Morris County Jail, police said.

