A Few Clouds 79°

SHARE

Man Gave Fake Name, Had Drugs, Outstanding Warrants During Denville Traffic Stop: Police

A 31-year-old Lake Hopatcong resident was arrested and charged on Wednesday, Sept. 11, with possessing drugs and giving police a fake name during a traffic stop in Denville, authorities said.

Denville Township Police

Denville Township Police

 Photo Credit: Denville Township Police Department
Sam Barron

At 11:15 a.m., officers pulled over a vehicle on Route 53 South for multiple equipment violations, Denville police said in a release. During the stop, officers discovered the driver of the vehicle, Edwin Wendlocher, possessed a controlled dangerous substance, drug paraphernalia and Wendocher gave the officer a false name, police said.

Wendlocher was arrested and transported back to police headquarters where he was processed and charged with hindering apprehension, possession of a controlled dangerous substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, police said. Wendlocher had two warrants out for his arrest from Middlesex County. He was lodged in the Morris County Jail, police said.

to follow Daily Voice Denville and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE