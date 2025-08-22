On Tuesday, Aug. 19 at 8:50 a.m., officers responded to the hospital for a report of an intoxicated man, James Harrington, attempting to leave the parking lot, Denville police said.

Officers were flagged down by hospital security and located Harrington in the parking lot, police said. He had driven to the hospital while drunk and later failed a series of roadside sobriety tests, police said. Officers observed an open bottle of alcohol in his vehicle, police said.

Harrington was charged with DWI, reckless driving and careless driving, police said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Denville and receive free news updates.