James Harrington Drove Drunk To Saint Clare's Hospital: PD

A 39-year-old Jefferson man was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated at St. Clare's Hospital, authorities announced Thursday, Aug. 21.

 Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)
On Tuesday, Aug. 19 at 8:50 a.m., officers responded to the hospital for a report of an intoxicated man, James Harrington, attempting to leave the parking lot, Denville police said.

Officers were flagged down by hospital security and located Harrington in the parking lot, police said. He had driven to the hospital while drunk and later failed a series of roadside sobriety tests, police said. Officers observed an open bottle of alcohol in his vehicle, police said.

Harrington was charged with DWI, reckless driving and careless driving, police said.

