Hackettstown Man Lied About Assault: Denville PD

On Saturday, Aug. 31, officers began investigating a report that Edward Wess was assaulted by a group of people on Luger Road and his vehicle was damaged by a blunt object, Denville police said.

During the investigation, it was determined that the incident did not occur as reported, police said

Wess turned himself into Denville police and was charged with false reports to law enforcement authorities, officers said. He was released pending a future court date, police said.

