On Monday, June 30, officers pulled over a vehicle on Route 10 West after it observing it repeatedly failing to maintain its lane of travel, Denville police said.

The driver, David Gutierrez, was placed under arrest on suspicion of driving while intoxicated and transported to police headquarters for processing.

Gutierrez was also issued summonses for reckless driving and careless driving, police said.

