DWI Driver Possessed Billy Club: Denville PD

At 8:16 p.m., officers responded to a report of a drunk driver, locating him on Route 46 near Franklin Road, Denville police said. Ronald Roccasecca, the driver, was under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs and was found to be in possession of a billy club, police said.

Roccasecca was arrested and charged with possession of a prohibited weapon, driving while intoxicated, driving vehicle without an interlock device, reckless driving and other traffic offenses.

