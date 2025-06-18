Fog/Mist 72°

DWI Driver Possessed Billy Club: Denville PD

A 62-year-old Morristown man was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated on Tuesday, June 10, authorities said.

Denville Township Police

 Photo Credit: Denville Township Police Department
Sam Barron

At 8:16 p.m., officers responded to a report of a drunk driver, locating him on Route 46 near Franklin Road, Denville police said. Ronald Roccasecca, the driver, was under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs and was found to be in possession of a billy club, police said.

Roccasecca was arrested and charged with possession of a prohibited weapon, driving while intoxicated, driving vehicle without an interlock device, reckless driving and other traffic offenses. 

