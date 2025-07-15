Fog/Mist Shallow Fog 72°

DUI Reckless Driver Arrested Following Crash: Denville PD

A 41-year-old Morristown man was arrested and charged for driving under the influence following a crash in Denville on Friday, July 11, authorities said.

 Photo Credit: Denville Township Police Department
Sam Barron

Officers responded to a crash on East Main Street near Estling Lake Road, Denville police said. One of the drivers was identified as Manuel Callechimborazo and he exhibited multiple signs of impairment, Denville police said.

Callechimborazo was placed under arrest for driving under the influence and charged with careless driving, consent to take breath samples, refusal to submit to chemical testing and reckless driving, police said.

