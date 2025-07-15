DUI Reckless Driver Arrested Following Crash: Denville PD

Officers responded to a crash on East Main Street near Estling Lake Road, Denville police said. One of the drivers was identified as Manuel Callechimborazo and he exhibited multiple signs of impairment, Denville police said.

Callechimborazo was placed under arrest for driving under the influence and charged with careless driving, consent to take breath samples, refusal to submit to chemical testing and reckless driving, police said.

