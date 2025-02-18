Drunk PA Man Found Sleeping In Stolen Vehicle: Denville PD

Khalil Watkins, an Emmaus resident, was sleeping in a vehicle in the parking lot of Schumacher Chevrolet on Route 46 East, Denville police said. The vehicle he was sleeping in was identified as stolen, police said. Watkins was found to be under the influence of alcohol, police said.

Watkins was placed under arrest and charged with receiving stolen property and driving while intoxicated, police said. He was also issued numerous multiple vehicle summonses, police said.

