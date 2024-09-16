Drunk Denville Woman Involved In Crash, Had Pills: Police

Police responded to Righter Avenue for a report of a crash and found Maureen Beekman, one of the drivers in the crash, to be under the influence of liquor and/or drugs, Denville police said in a release.

Beekman failed field sobriety tests and was arrested, police said. Beekman was then arrested and found to be in possession of prescription pills without having the proper prescription, police said.

She was charged with driving while intoxicated, reckless driving, possessing a controlled dangerous substance, reckless driving and careless driving, police said, and released pending a court date.

