Drunk Denville Shoplifter Punched, Spit On Cop: Police

At noon, officers responded to East Main Street and Indian Road for a report of an intoxicated woman, Denville police said. The woman, Jennifer Lester, was creating a disturbance by yelling profanities and preventing employees from working, police said.

Officers determined Lester was responsible for shoplifting a bottle of wine from Partner Liquors at 123 East Main St., police said. Lester, who was in possession of the bottle of wine, refused to speak with police and became irate when they confronted her, officers said.

Lester punched and spit on an officer, police said, and she was arrested and transported to a nearby hospital for treatment, police said.

She was charged with aggravated assault on a police officer, disorderly conduct and shoplifting, police said.

