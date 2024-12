At 7:40 p.m., officers responded to Fox Hill Road where they found Favian Fernandezespinoza passed out, Denville police said. An investigation determined Fernandezespinoza, had consumed alcoholic beverages prior to operating his vehicle, police said.

Fernandezespinoza was charged with driving under the influence and reckless driving, police said.

