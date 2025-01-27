Clear 37°

Dover Man Robbed Store: Denville PD

A 30-year-old Dover resident was arrested and charged with robbery on Saturday, Jan. 25 in Denville, authorities said.

Denville Township Police

 Photo Credit: Denville Township Police Department
Sam Barron

At 1:49 p.m., officers responded to the Union Hill Shopping Center on a report of an armed robbery, Denville police said. The suspect, Raul Green, was found with a large wad of cash, which he had taken from a retail store, police said.

Green was ultimately arrested for robbery of the store and attempted robbery of additional stores, police said. No weapons were found on Green's person, police said. 

This incident is still under investigation, police said.

