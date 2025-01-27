Dover Man Robbed Store: Denville PD

At 1:49 p.m., officers responded to the Union Hill Shopping Center on a report of an armed robbery, Denville police said. The suspect, Raul Green, was found with a large wad of cash, which he had taken from a retail store, police said.

Green was ultimately arrested for robbery of the store and attempted robbery of additional stores, police said. No weapons were found on Green's person, police said.

This incident is still under investigation, police said.

