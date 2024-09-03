Denville Rallies Around Family After House Fire

A fundraiser has been launched for the Jones family to support them following the fire. As of Tuesday, Sept. 3, more than $33,892 has been raised. One member of the family, Jaylin Jones, plays for the Morris Knolls Golden Eagles football team.

"All of the money collected will go directly to the family to help them begin the long process of rebuilding their lives," Ryan MacNaughton, the principal of Morris Knolls High School said. "The strength of our Golden Eagles community lies in how we stand by one another, not just in moments of triumph, but especially in times of need. I encourage everyone who is able to contribute, whether through a donation, sharing the GoFundMe link, or offering words of support. Every gesture, no matter how small, will make a significant difference during this difficult time."

