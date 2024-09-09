Denville Man With Bloody Hands Spat On Police Officer: Authorities

Officers responded to a welfare check and observed Carlos Vergne stumbling down the road from the residence with no shoes on, Denville police said. Police observed Vergne's hands were covered in blood, officers said.

Vergne was placed on detainment under the suspicion of being involved in a domestic violence incident, police said. When officers requested identification, Vergne attempted to flee the scene, police said.

Officers prevented Vergne from leaving and he was placed in handcuffs, police said. After doing so, Vergne became violent and spat on an officer, police said.

Vergne was charged with two counts of aggravated assault against a law enforcement officer, throwing bodily fluid at a law enforcement officer and obstruction of justice, police said.

Vergne was transported to St. Clare's Hospital in Denville and subsequently processed, police said. Vergne will be transported to a correctional facility following his release from St. Clare's Hospital, police said.

