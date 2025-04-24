A Few Clouds 52°

SHARE

Denville Kayaker Found Dead After Incident On Cedar Lake: Officials

A 55-year-old man died after his kayak flipped over on a New Jersey lake Wednesday night, April 23, according to law enforcement officials.

Cedar Lake in Denville.

Cedar Lake in Denville.

 Photo Credit: Google Maps
Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories

Emergency crews were called to Cedar Lake in Denville at approximately 8:20 p.m. for reports of a kayaker who “flipped over and did not resurface,” according to Meghan Knab, a spokesperson for the county prosecutor's office.

Multiple agencies responded, including the New Jersey State Police Marine Unit, Parsippany Fire Department, and the Morris County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Services Unit (ESU). Dive teams and a drone operated by the MCSO assisted in the search.

The victim was located at approximately 9:45 p.m., police said. He was removed from the water by members of the MCSO ESU and Parsippany Fire Department and pronounced deceased at the scene.

The man’s identity has not yet been released. His body was turned over to the Morris County Medical Examiner’s Office, where a post-mortem examination will be scheduled.

While the investigation remains ongoing, officials said “the cause of death is not suspected to be criminal.”

to follow Daily Voice Denville and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE