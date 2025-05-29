Light Rain Fog/Mist 55°

Chicago Woman Had Loaded Gun, Hollow Point Bullets: Denville PD

A 25-year-old Chicago woman was arrested and charged with multiple weapons offenses following a traffic stop in Denville on Wednesday morning, May 28, authorities said.

Denville Township Police

Sam Barron

At 12:40 a.m., officers conducted a traffic stop on Route 80 westbound for careless driving, Denville police said.

The driver, Gabriella Neris, was found to be in possession of a loaded firearm containing hollow point ammunition, police said.

Neris was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of hollow point ammunition, careless driving and having an open container of marijuana in a motor vehicle, police said.

She was released pending a court appearance, police said. 

