The crash occurred on Old Boonton Road near Bush Road, the The Morris County Prosecutor’s Office said. The bicyclist was transported to an area hospital to be treated for injuries sustained in the crash, authorities said.

The investigation is ongoing and is being conducted by The Morris County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit, Denville Police Department and the Morris County Sheriff’s Office, authorities said.

