Baby Injured, Daycare Employee Charged: Denville PD

Denville police responded to the Goddard School after an 11-month-old was injured while under the care of daycare staff, Denville police said.

An investigation determined the injury resulted from neglectful actions taken by Alysha Zarzycki, an employee at the daycare. Zarzycki’s conduct directly led to the child’s injury, police said.

Zarzycki was charged with endangering the welfare of a child, placed under arrest, processed, and transported to the Morris County Correctional Facility, where she is currently being held pending a court appearance, police said.

