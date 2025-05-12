$9K Bank Fraudster Nabbed In NY, Hauled Back To Denville, Police Say

On Wednesday, Feb. 26, officers responded to Provident Bank on Broadway after Diane Crial, an Amsterdam resident, used a fraudulent ID card to withdraw $9,000, Denville police said. Crial was eventually apprehended in Amsterdam, New York, police said.

Crial waived extradition and was transported to Denville, police said. She was lodged in the Morris County Correctional Facility, where she remains in custody pending a future court appearance, police said.

