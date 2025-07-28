2-Year-Old, 5-Year-Old Left Alone At Park: Denville PD

On Sunday, July 20 at 6 p.m., officers responded to the Gardner Field playground after receiving a report of two children, ages two and five, alone and crying in the corner of the playground, Denville police said.

An investigation revealed the children’s caretaker, Anna Masuk, accidentally left them unattended at the playground for an extended period of time, police said.

When Masuk returned to the scene, officers observed she was responsible for additional children, some of whom were not properly secured in appropriate child restraint seats inside her vehicle, police said.

Masuk is charged with felony child neglect and failure to use a child passenger restraint, police said.

