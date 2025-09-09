Vigil Set For Missing Garwood Teen Last Seen At Newark Penn Station

Alave was last seen at Newark Penn Station that day, Garwood police said. Surveillance footage obtained by detectives shows Alave in the area of 17 N. Ave W. in Cranford at 1:36 p.m. that day, police said.

She was last seen wearing dark gray sweatpants, Crocs shoes, a dark green hooded sweatshirt and a black backpack. She has brown hair, brown eyes and is 5’0” tall and weighs 135 pounds, police said.

A mass and prayer vigil is being held for Alave at Church of St. Anne in Garwood on Wednesday, Sept. 10 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Anyone with information about Alave is asked to contact Garwood Police Detective Bureau at 908-789-1500.

