Shot Fired As Cops Pursue Burglar: Cranford PD

A suspect is at large following an attempted burglary that led to a gunshot being fired in Cranford early morning of Monday, May 5, authorities said.

 Photo Credit: Cranford Police Facebook
Sam Barron

At 4:13 a.m., officers responded to North Lehigh Avenue and Edgebrook Road on a report of an attempted break-in of a car, Cranford police said. Officers encountered a suspect upon arrival and a foot pursuit ensued, police said.

During the foot pursuit, officers and witnesses heard a gunshot, police said. After the shot was fired, the suspect fled in a vehicle, police said.

Anyone with surveillance footage is asked to email police@cranfordnj.org.

Anyone with surveillance footage is asked to email police@cranfordnj.org.

