Man Killed After Struck By Train In Cranford: NJ Transit

At 1:44 a.m., Raritan Valley Line train 5403, which departed Newark Penn Station at 1:28 a.m. and was scheduled to arrive in Raritan at 2:34 a.m., struck and fatally injured the man east Cranford Station, NJ Transit said.

There were no injuries to the approximately 25 customers and crew on board, NJ Transit said.

Customers were evacuated and put on a bus, NJ Transit said. The incident remains under investigation, NJ Transit said.

