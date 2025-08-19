Overcast 74°

SHARE

Man Killed After Struck By Train In Cranford: NJ Transit

A man was fatally struck by a train in Cranford Tuesday morning, Aug. 19, authorities said.

NJ Transit train

NJ Transit train

 Photo Credit: North Jersey Video Service
Sam Barron

At 1:44 a.m.,  Raritan Valley Line train 5403, which departed Newark Penn Station at 1:28 a.m. and was scheduled to arrive in Raritan at 2:34 a.m., struck and fatally injured the man east Cranford Station, NJ Transit said.

There were no injuries to the approximately 25 customers and crew on board, NJ Transit said.

Customers were evacuated and put on a bus, NJ Transit said. The incident remains under investigation, NJ Transit said.

to follow Daily Voice Cranford and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE