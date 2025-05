At 12:18 a.m., officers responded to Centennial Avenue near Hayes Street for the crash, Cranford police said. During the investigation, officers found a loaded firearm on Wendell Moreland, police said. He was taken into custody.

The firearm was a loaded H&K semi-automatic handgun containing 11 rounds of ammunition, police said. Moreland was charged with possession of a firearm and possession of large capacity magazines.

