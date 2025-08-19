At 12:46 a.m., officers observed a black 2015 Honda for an equipment violation in the area of North Avenue and the Garden State Parkway, Cranford police said.

During the traffic stop, officers recovered a loaded Canik 9mm semi-automatic handgun containing hollow-nose bullets, over 200 folds of CDS heroin, over 60 packages of CDS crack-cocaine, prescription pills, and multiple pressed pills suspected as CDS MDMA, police said.

James Sabb was hit with numerous drugs and weapons charges, police said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Cranford and receive free news updates.