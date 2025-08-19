Overcast 66°

SHARE

James Sabb Arrested On Weapons, Drugs Charges: Cranford PD

A 41-year-old Keansburg man was arrested and charged after he was found to be in possession of a loaded firearm and multiple controlled substances during a traffic stop on Cranford on Saturday, Aug. 16.

James Sabb

James Sabb

 Photo Credit: Essex County Department of Corrections
Sam Barron

At 12:46 a.m., officers observed a black 2015 Honda for an equipment violation in the area of North Avenue and the Garden State Parkway, Cranford police said.

During the traffic stop, officers recovered a loaded Canik 9mm semi-automatic handgun containing hollow-nose bullets, over 200 folds of CDS heroin, over 60 packages of CDS crack-cocaine, prescription pills, and multiple pressed pills suspected as CDS MDMA, police said.

James Sabb was hit with numerous drugs and weapons charges, police said.

to follow Daily Voice Cranford and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE