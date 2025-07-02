Five People Armed With Loaded Firearms: Cranford PD

At 2:24 a.m., officers stopped a 2011 Kia Optima on North Avenue near the Garden State Parkway for several motor vehicle violations, Cranford police said.

During the investigation, two occupants fled on foot, police said. The three remaining occupants, Chryshon Winbush, a 21-year-old Newark resident, Samir Walker, an 18-year-old Irvington resident and a 17-year-old Camden County juvenile were taken into custody after officers located two loaded semi-automatic firearms within the vehicle as well as several ski masks and gloves, police said.

Tyquan Jackson, a 26-year-old Newark resident, was identified as one of the occupants who fled and was arrested later that day in Cranford, police said. Taejean Wilson, a 20-year-old Newark resident, remains at large.

The five were charged with possession of a firearm and possession of high capacity magazines, police said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Cranford and receive free news updates.