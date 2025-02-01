Christine Lane and her son, Spencer Lane, were killed in the crash, the Boston Skating Club confirmed on Thursday, Jan. 30. New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy tweeted out a TapInto article saying that Christine was a Cranford native, having graduated from CHS in 1993.

"Heartbroken to learn that Cranford-native Christine Conrad Lane and her son, Spencer, were among the victims of Wednesday's devastating plane crash in DC," the governor said.

"Our hearts go out to Christine's husband Doug, their family and loved ones, and all who have been impacted by this tragedy."

American Airlines Flight 5342 had 60 passengers and four crew members on board when it was struck by a U.S. Army helicopter carrying three individuals over the Potomac River, officials previously said.

Spencer snapped a photo from inside of the aircraft before takeoff.

Christine and Spencer were on a return flight from Wichita, KS where Spencer attended a developmental camp hosted by U.S. Figure Skating. He purportedly left Barrington's public high school to pursue figure skating.

Christine studied at Syracuse and has been working as a quilter and designer after 20 years in marketing, her LinkedIn page says.

She lived in Barrington, RI with her husband, Doug. The couple adopted Spencer and his brother Milo from South Korea, according to CBS News.

