Cranford First Aid Squad Mourns Loss Of Member Meredith Pisaeno, 44

Pisaeno, who earned two master’s degrees in education, dedicated more than 22 years to students at Arleth and Truman Schools, leaving a lasting impact on the community.

A Cranford native, Pisaeno was a lifelong Girl Scout who earned the Gold Award and served as a volunteer EMT. She was also a passionate athlete, competing in running and triathlon events to benefit causes like Bike MS, Meat Fight MS, and Mary’s Place by the Sea in Ocean Grove, her obituary reads. Friends and family remember her as someone who inspired others to “push harder, smile more, and embrace each moment.”

She is survived by her son, Bennett Scully; parents Robert and Barbara Pisaeno; siblings Mark Pisaeno and Marnette Bringas (Evan); her cats Midnight and Oreo; dog Gretchen; fur niece Lilo; and class pet guinea pig, Smores.

Two fundraisers have been launched in her honor. A GoFundMe by Ramapo College alumnus Kevin McKeon has raised $1,900 toward a plaque and scholarship in her name, honoring her time as a campus EMT leader and Theta Phi Alpha sister. Another campaign, organized by Christine Barris, has raised $18,000 to support her son, Bennett.

