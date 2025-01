Tickets sold in Morris County and Union County matched four numbers plus the gold Megaball in the drawing held on Tuesday, Dec. 24, winning $10,000.

The tickets were sold at Wegmans in Parsippany an 7-Eleven in Cranford. The winning numbers were 11, 14, 38, 45, 46 and the gold Megaball was 3.

