Burlington County Inmate Possessed Child Porn While Locked Up: Feds

A 33-year-old man already serving a 10-year sentence in Burlington County for possessing child pornography was sentenced on Wednesday, Jan. 15, to an additional decade for possessing child porn while in prison, authorities said.

Officers at the Federal Correctional Institution at Fort Dix in Lakehurst found hundreds of images and videos of child abuse, including depictions of prepubescent minors, authorities said.

 Photo Credit: fbi.gov
Sam Barron

Daniel Baldwin, incarcerated at FCI Fort Dix, had previously pleaded guilty to one count of possession of child pornography, Acting U.S. Attorney Vikas Khanna said.

Baldwin had originally been sentenced to 10 years in prison in 2018, Khanna said. In June 2022, corrections officers found a SD card hidden in Baldwin’s clothing, Khanna said. A subsequent search of the SD card revealed hundreds of images and videos of child pornography, including depictions of prepubescent minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct, Khanna said.

In addition to the prison term, Baldwin was sentenced to seven years of supervised release.

