At approximately 12:08 p.m. Friday, Sept. 19, members of the Colts Neck Police Township Department responded to County Road 537 and Willow Lake Drive for a report of a motorcycle-versus-electric delivery van collision, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago said Tuesday.

A preliminary investigation revealed that 65-year-old Stephen Morehouse was operating a 2005 Harley-Davidson east on County Road 537 in the right lane when a collision occurred with a 2022 Rivian EDV driven by a 57-year-old man, Santiago said. The motorcycle then struck a concrete curb and grass island, ejecting Morehouse, according to Santiago.

Morehouse was rushed to a local hospital and later died at 11:17 p.m., Santiago said. The driver of the van remained on scene.

An investigation remains active and ongoing with the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office, the Monmouth County Serious Collision Analysis Response Team (SCART), and the Colts Neck Township Police Department, Santiago said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact MCPO Detective Nicolas Logothetis at 800-533-7443 or Colts Neck Township Police Department Sergeant Thomas Ward at 732-780-7323.

No charges or summonses have been issued with regard to the incident at this time, Santiago said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Colts Neck and receive free news updates.