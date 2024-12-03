Person Dies In Colts Neck Crash, Investigation Underway

The crash happened at around 10:27 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 2, a Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office spokesperson said. Colts Neck police responded to the scene near the intersection of County Route 537 and New Street.

Investigators haven't released the identity of the victim as of press time. They also have yet to say what led up to the crash.

The Monmouth County Serious Collision Analysis Response Team was helping the county prosecutor’s office and police with the investigation.

Anyone with information about the crash should call the county prosecutor's office at 800-533-7443 or the Colts Neck Police Department at 732-780-7323.

Stay with Daily Voice for updates on this developing story.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Colts Neck and receive free news updates.