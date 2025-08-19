Man Dies After Being Pulled From Pool: Colts Neck PD

At 12:30 p.m., officers and EMS responded to a residence in Colts Neck and found an unconscious man in a swimming pool, Colts Neck police said.

Emergency personnel promptly initiated life-saving measures, and the man, who was not identified by police was transported to Bayshore Medical Center for further medical treatment, police said.

He was pronounced dead at the hospital, police said. The incident remains under investigation, police said.

