Colts Neck Man Aimed Laser At Aircraft He Thought Was Drone: DOJ

On Thursday, Dec. 12, James Pedone pointed the beam of a laser on three separate occasions, striking an aircraft operating by federal law enforcement, Acting US Attorney Vikas Khanna said.

Pedone believed the aircraft was a drone, Khanna said. He made his first court appearance in federal court in Newark on Thursday, Feb. 13, Khanna said.

Knowingly aiming the beam of a laser pointer at an aircraft in the special jurisdiction of the United States carries a maximum penalty of 5 years in prison, as well as a $250,000 fine.

Numerous drones flew over the Garden State late last year, panicking residents, with elected officials and local law enforcement demanding answers.

“After research and study, the drones that were flying over New Jersey in large numbers were authorized by the FAA (Federal Aviation Administration) for research and various other reasons,” White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt quoted President Donald Trump as saying. “Many of these drones were also hobbyist, recreational, and private individuals that enjoy flying drones. In time it got worse due to curiosity. This was not the enemy.”

Click here to follow Daily Voice Colts Neck and receive free news updates.