Traffic Nightmare: Overturned Dump Truck Shuts Route 3 During Day After Greasy Mess

Officers were called to the scene near Main Avenue at 5:33 a.m. for a report of an overturned dump truck loaded with gravel, Clifton Police Lt. Robert Anderson said. The driver was already out of the vehicle and was not injured.

All eastbound lanes were closed due to the overturned truck and spilled gravel. Cleanup crews are working to restore the highway, and closures and heavy traffic delays are expected to last throughout the day.

“Motorists should avoid the area and plan an alternate route to their destinations,” Anderson said.

The crash came less than 24 hours after a truck traveling on Route 3 east left an approximately two-mile spill of a wet, greasy substance on Wednesday, Sept. 3.

Police said the truck was a sewer truck, but the exact contents were not confirmed. The spill created hazardous conditions, and only one lane was passable for several hours while crews worked to clean it.

