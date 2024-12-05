A Few Clouds 35°

SWAT Situation Closes Clifton Intersection After Welfare Check Escalates (Developing)

A welfare check on a Clifton resident escalated into a large-scale police response Thursday afternoon, Dec. 5, authorities said.

Officers were called to a home near Valley Road and Belgrade Avenue to check on the welfare of an individual, Clifton Police Lt. Robert Anderson said. Upon arrival, officers had concerns for the person’s well-being, but the individual refused to cooperate, Anderson said.

“For safety reasons, officers requested additional resources as a precaution,” Anderson said.

The Passaic County Sheriff’s Office, including SWAT and negotiators, joined the scene, Anderson reported.

Valley Road remains closed between Belgrade and Fenner Avenues, with police advising motorists to avoid the area. The individual is believed to be alone inside the home, Anderson said.

