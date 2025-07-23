Ski-Masked Passaic Offender Caught With Loaded Gun After Clifton Chase, Police Say

Justin Santana was taken into custody around 1:42 a.m. on Sunday, July 13, after officers responded to Brighton Avenue and Walnut Street for a report of two males pulling on door handles of parked cars, according to Clifton Police Lt. Robert Anderson.

Officers Benjamin Bressel and Stephen Aggi arrived in the area and saw a man, later identified as Santana, sitting on a moped while wearing a ski mask.

The officers approached undetected. As they exited their patrol car, Santana got off the moped and ran, police said.

While fleeing, Santana tossed a fanny pack he had been wearing across his chest. Officers caught up to him, brought him to the ground, and placed him under arrest after a brief struggle.

Inside the discarded bag, police found a loaded Springfield Armory 9mm handgun, containing both round and hollow point ammunition, Anderson said.

A K9 unit from the Passaic County Sheriff’s Office assisted in a search for the second suspect, but was unable to locate him.

Santana was charged with:

Attempted Burglary

Obstruction of the Administration of Law

Resisting Arrest

Possession of Hollow Point Ammunition

Possession of a Handgun for an Unlawful Purpose

Unlawful Possession of a Handgun

Certain Persons Not to Possess a Weapon

He also faces numerous motor vehicle offenses.

This wasn’t Santana’s first encounter with law enforcement. Records show he has faced dozens of criminal charges and motor vehicle offenses over the years, including operating an unregistered vehicle, multiple DUIs, drug offenses, and more.

Santana was processed and turned over to the Passaic County Sheriff’s Office Corrections Hub to await his first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 973-470-5908.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Clifton and receive free news updates.