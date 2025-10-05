Fair 79°

SHARE

Paterson Woman, 20, Killed In Early-Morning Clifton Hit-Run, Cops Say

A young woman from Paterson was killed in a hit-and-run crash on Route 21 North in Clifton on Saturday, Oct. 5, authorities said.

Clifton Police

Clifton Police

Photo Credit: Clifton Police
Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories

Kamaya Young, 20, was found on the side of the roadway near the Exit 9 entrance ramp to Route 3 West after Clifton officers were notified of an unresponsive female around 8:12 a.m., according to Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Clifton Police Chief Thomas Rinaldi.

Officers found debris from a vehicle scattered nearby and Young was pronounced at the scene.

The investigation remains active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office at 1-877-370-PCPO, email [email protected], or submit an anonymous tip at pcponj.opsnetwork.org/tips.

to follow Daily Voice Clifton and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE