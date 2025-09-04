Paterson Man Who Repeatedly Fled From Clifton Police Arrested After Yearlong Search: Cops

On July 10, 2024, at 2:05 a.m., Officer Benjamin Bressel was on patrol near Central Avenue and East Madison Avenue when he saw a 2024 Volvo sedan being driven without headlights, according to Clifton Police Lt. Robert Anderson. Bressel stopped the Volvo, and Officer Fabricio Martinez arrived to assist.

Police said the driver, identified as 25-year-old Noah Shaffer of Paterson, had active warrants for his arrest. “Instead of complying, Shaffer sped away in the Volvo, grazing Officer Martinez with the sideview mirror as he fled,” Anderson said. Martinez was not injured, and officers did not pursue the vehicle due to safety concerns. A warrant was issued for Shaffer’s arrest, charging him with eluding while causing risk of serious bodily injury, along with several motor vehicle summonses mailed to his home, police said.

On Oct. 11, 2024, Officers Jose Caro and Tyler Engels were patrolling an apartment complex off Clifton Avenue when they spotted a suspicious 2020 Honda Accord that had been reported stolen, Anderson said. The driver, recognized as Shaffer, fled recklessly, driving over a curb and through a grass area of the apartment complex, according to Anderson. A second warrant was issued for eluding and vehicle theft, along with additional summonses by mail.

On Oct. 30, 2024, Sgt. Andrew Mulick and Officer Bressel saw Shaffer behind the wheel of a 2021 Toyota Camry near Van Houten Avenue and Pershing Road, Anderson said. Mulick attempted to stop the vehicle, but Shaffer fled at a high rate of speed on Van Houten Ave toward Broad Street to Rt 19 North, and into the City of Paterson, where the pursuit was ended for safety reasons. A third warrant was issued for eluding, along with several motor vehicle offenses, police said.

On Aug. 20, Officer Bressel was patrolling in an area where prior encounters with Shaffer had occurred when he saw him exiting a 2025 Kia sedan and entering a residence, Anderson said. Several officers responded, and Shaffer was taken into custody without incident.

He was processed and transferred to the Passaic County Sheriff’s Office Corrections Hub, pending his first appearance in Central Judicial Processing.

