Partly Cloudy 38°

SHARE

Months-Long Child Porn Investigation Leads To Arrest Of Clifton Man: Sheriff

A 30-year-old Clifton man was arrested on child porn charges on Monday, Dec. 30, officials said.

Kevin Martinez

Kevin Martinez

 Photo Credit: Passaic County Sheriff's Office
Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories

Kevin J. Martinez's arrest comes after a nine-month investigation, Passaic County Sheriff Thomas Adamo announced on Friday, Jan. 3, adding that Martinez is responsible for disseminating media files.

Detectives confiscated multiple electronic devices relevant to the investigation, which are set to undergo forensic analysis to uncover further images and videos related to child sexual abuse material, the sheriff said.

Martinez was charged with the following on a warrant complaint:

  • 1 count of Distribution of Child Pornography, a 1st degree crime
  • 1 count of Maintaining Child Pornography, a 1st degree crime
  • 1 count of Possession of Child Pornography, a 2nd degree crime

PCSO Warrant Squad and Crime Scene Investigation assisted with the search warrants and apprehension of this individual.

to follow Daily Voice Clifton and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE