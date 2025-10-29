Guns, LSD, Cash Found During Clifton Traffic Stop: Police

The stop happened around 11:53 p.m. on Oct. 22 near Lexington Avenue and Highland Avenue, when Officer Nicholas Freites pulled over a 2014 Nissan Altima for several traffic violations, according to Clifton Police Lt. Robert Anderson.

Freites spoke with the driver, Andreudy Nunez-Diaz, 23, of Passaic, while Officer Anderson Ferriera arrived to assist. The passengers were identified as Anthony Martinez, 21, and Jonathan Cuautle, 22, both of Passaic. Officers said they made observations “leading them to believe that the occupants may be armed.”

All three were removed from the vehicle and frisked. Police said Nunez-Diaz was found with a Taurus 9mm handgun in a satchel, while Martinez had a Glock 22 .40-caliber handgun with a 15-round magazine. Cuautle was found to be wanted on an outstanding Secaucus warrant, according to the release.

A probable cause search of the car uncovered a scale, drug paraphernalia, 244 tabs of suspected LSD, packaged marijuana, six vials and three baggies of suspected cocaine, and about $1,600 in cash, believed to be drug proceeds, police said.

Nunez-Diaz was charged with multiple counts including possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm during a narcotics offense, and possession with intent to distribute a controlled dangerous substance within 1,000 feet of a school, as well as motor vehicle violations.

Martinez faces similar charges, along with possession of a high-capacity magazine, police said.

Cuautle was charged with possession of LSD over 100mg, drug paraphernalia, and possession with intent to distribute within 1,000 feet of a school, according to the release.

All three were processed and turned over to the Passaic County Sheriff’s Office Corrections Hub to await their first court appearance, Anderson said.

