‘Go Back To Your Country’: Video Shows Woman Harassed At LA Fitness In Clifton

In the clip, a woman can be heard shouting at another gym member, “Go back to your f---ing country and do what you do best, suck a d---,” while lifting weights. Moments later, she appears to throw water at the victim inside a studio as the stunned woman asks, “What did I do to you? We’re just working out. What’s your problem?”

The victim tells Daily Voice that the incident happened Tuesday morning, Oct. 7 at 7:20 a.m.

In a different post, the victim said she was working out with friends when the woman seen wearing a blue tank top and black leggings “started provoking us — making aggressive noises and gestures in our faces, telling us to go back to our country, throwing a water bottle at us, and harassing us until we had to leave.” She added, “It’s chilling that this happened in a public place… I want this woman banned from all LA Fitness facilities.”

JerseyTalks on Instagram said the gym issued a statement:

“We are aware of a recent incident that occurred inside our facility and take these matters very seriously. Our priority is always the safety and respect of every member and guest. We do not tolerate harassment or discrimination of any kind.”

The victim said LA Fitness' district manager called her that day issuing an apology and seeking additional information. As of press time, it wasn't immediately clear if the assailant's membership had been revoked.

Clifton police said no complaint had been filed as of press time and urged the victim to do so.

Calls to LA Fitness Clifton were not immediately returned Wednesday morning, Oct. 8.

