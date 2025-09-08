Flames Rip Through Clifton Home — Family Escapes With Nothing But Their Lives

At approximately 8:53 p.m., Officer Eddie Maldonado III was on patrol on DeMott Avenue when he saw flames and heavy smoke coming from the front windows of a home, Clifton Police Lt. Robert Anderson said. A good Samaritan neighbor and the officer alerted the family of the fire and made sure everyone got out safely, Anderson said.

The Clifton Fire Department responded, and several officers assisted with traffic and crowd control. No injuries were reported, Anderson said.

The blaze left the Añez-Linarez family — Pato, Helen, and their children — without clothes, furniture, keepsakes, or a place to call home.

A GoFundMe organized by Alejandra Fonseca and Helen Linarez had raised $15,000 by Monday, Sept. 8. The funds will help the family find temporary housing, replace essentials, and begin rebuilding.

“Let’s show our friends Pato and Helen that they are not alone and surround them with love and support as they rebuild their lives,” the organizers wrote.

Click here to donate.

