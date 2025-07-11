FBI Helps ID Bogus Contractors Who Stole Half-a-million Dollars From Clifton: Cops

Robert J. Richard, 73, of Lake Charles, Louisiana, and William A. McInteer, 58, of Brumley, Missouri, posed as a legitimate city vendor and diverted $592,757.43 into a third-party bank account that had no ties to the vendor or the city, Clifton Police Lt. Robert Anderson said.

The investigation began in September 2022, when Clifton city officials discovered a large fraudulent financial transaction, Anderson said.

“The fraudulent transaction was completed, in part, when then-unknown actors fraudulently posed as a legitimate contracted vendor seeking payment for work performed,” Anderson said.

Both Richard and McInteer were arrested out-of-state and extradited to New Jersey. They were charged with money laundering, conspiracy to commit money laundering, and theft.

Richard was arrested in Louisiana and processed in Clifton on June 12, 2025. McInteer was arrested in Missouri and processed in Clifton on April 11, 2025.

Both men were transferred to the Passaic County Sheriff's Office Corrections Hub pending their first court appearances in Central Judicial Processing.

The investigation was led by Clifton Police Department detectives, with support from the FBI’s Complex Financial Crimes Unit (Garrett Mountain).

Click here to follow Daily Voice Clifton and receive free news updates.