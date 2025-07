The chaos happened around 10:06 p.m. near Main Avenue and Vreeland Avenue, when Clifton officers attempted to stop the Porsche, Clifton Police Lt. Robert Anderson said.

Instead of stopping, the driver tried to flee, slamming into Clifton police vehicles, Anderson confirmed.

The suspects were ultimately taken into custody. Two people were arrested, police said. More details are forthcoming, Anderson said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Clifton and receive free news updates.