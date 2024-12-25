Fair 32°

Dad Killed At Clifton Intersection Leaves Behind Wife, 3 Young Children, Family Says

Support is on the rise for the family of a 51-year-old father of three, shot and killed at a Clifton intersection days before Christmas.

Bobby Rodgers leaves behind his wife, Betsy, and three young children.

 Photo Credit: Bobby Rodgers Facebook photo
Angel Pacheco

 Photo Credit: Passaic County Prosecutor's Office
Bobby Rodgers leaves behind his wife, Betsy, and three young children.

 Photo Credit: GoFundMe photo
Cecilia Levine
Robert Rodgers, of Elmwood Park, was killed on Dec. 20, when 67-year-old Angel Pacheco allegedly shot him following a confrontation at the intersection of Lakeview and Merselis avenues around 11:45 p.m., Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes said.

Rodgers, affectionately known as Bobby, leaves behind his wife, Betsy, and their three young children.  In response to the tragedy, Betsy'’s cousin Fabian Romero launched a GoFundMe campaign to help support her and her children. 

"We are trying to make this heartbreaking moment less of a burden so she can mourn the love of her life," the campaign reads.

As of Christmas, Wednesday, Dec. 25, the GoFundMe campaign had raised $13,100. Services have not yet been made public. Click here to donate.

