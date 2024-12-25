Dad Killed At Clifton Intersection Leaves Behind Wife, 3 Young Children, Family Says

Robert Rodgers, of Elmwood Park, was killed on Dec. 20, when 67-year-old Angel Pacheco allegedly shot him following a confrontation at the intersection of Lakeview and Merselis avenues around 11:45 p.m., Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes said.

Rodgers, affectionately known as Bobby, leaves behind his wife, Betsy, and their three young children. In response to the tragedy, Betsy'’s cousin Fabian Romero launched a GoFundMe campaign to help support her and her children.

"We are trying to make this heartbreaking moment less of a burden so she can mourn the love of her life," the campaign reads.

As of Christmas, Wednesday, Dec. 25, the GoFundMe campaign had raised $13,100. Services have not yet been made public. Click here to donate.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Clifton and receive free news updates.